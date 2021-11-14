Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi speak with Mayawati following her mother’s death

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi called up Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday expressing their condolences over her mother Ramrati’s demise, sources said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister’s residence in the national capital at 3, Tyagraj Marg in the morning and offered her condolences.

Vadra was accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda as she met Mayawati.

Ramrati died of heart failure at a hospital in the national capital on Saturday where she was undergoing treatment, according to a release issued by the BSP. She was 92.

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi spoke with Mayawati and expressed condolences over the demise of her mother. Sonia Gandhi also wrote to Mayawati conveying her message on the death, sources said.

Around a year ago, Mayawati’s father Prabhudayal had died at the age of 95.