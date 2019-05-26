Ready to sacrifice everything to safeguard country’s values, says Sonia Gandhi

Calling the people of Rae Bareli as her “extended family”, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Sunday said she was ready to sacrifice everything to safeguard the basic values of the country. In Uttar Pradesh, the only seat the Congress could win was that of Rae Bareli.

“My life is an open book in front of you all. You are my family. I derive strength from you and this is my real asset,” she said in a letter addressed to the people of her constituency.

Thanking the people of Rae Bareli for re-electing her, Gandhi said, “I promise you that to safeguard the basic values of the country and to uphold the tradition of the ancestors of the Congress, I will not step back from sacrificing whatever I have got.”

The UPA chief also thanked the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, which did not field any candidate against her.

“Like every Lok Sabha election, this time also you have reposed your faith in me. I am thankful to each and every Congress worker, and friends from the SP, BSP, Swabhiman Dal for the hard work put in for my win.” Gandhi said.

Sonia Gandhi had won the Rae Bareli seat by defeating BJP’s Dinesh Pratap Singh by over 1.67 lakh votes — the only bright spot in a state where Congress also ceded the Gandhi pocket borough of Amethi.

“I know that the coming days are going to be very tough, but I am fully confident that with the power of your support and trust, the Congress will meet every challenge,” she said.