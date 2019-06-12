Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka in Rae Bareli; first visit since Lok Sabha results

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi arrived in Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, her first visit since being re-elected to the Lok Sabha from the constituency. She was accompanied by her daughter and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who had campaigned in the region ahead of the polls.

Rae Bareli is the sole Uttar Pradesh seat that Congress won in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. Gandhi retained the seat after winning by a margin of over 1.6 lakh votes against Congress turncoat Dinesh Pratap Singh.

During her visit, Sonia Gandhi is set to review the party’s performance in the polls and also strategise for the upcoming 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh East General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Sonia will personally meet and thank booth level workers of the Congress party and the voters of Rae Bareli for the grand old party’s victory.

Priyanka, along with Jyotiraditya Scindia will also hold a review meeting in Lucknow on June 14. Earlier this month, a meeting was held at Priyanka’s residence in New Delhi, which was attended by Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar and other general secretaries, including Scindia, to rebuild the party at the block level, post its defeat.

The Gandhis will, however, give Amethi a miss this visit. Once a traditional bastion, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi lost the seat to BJP’s Smriti Irani in the elections but he secured a massive win from Wayanad in Kerala.