Coronavirus lockdown: Sonia Gandhi writes to PM, seeks expansion of food entitlements

Congress president Sonia Gandhi speaks on the incident on Wednesday. (PTI) Congress president Sonia Gandhi speaks on the incident on Wednesday. (PTI)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend by three months the supply of 5 kilogram of free food grains to members of “priority households” and migrant workers to address what she called “the hunger crisis” faced by some of the most “vulnerable people” in the country.

“Nearly three months since the country went into a strict lockdown, millions of Indians are at risk of slipping into poverty. The adverse impact on livelihoods has led to chronic food insecurity for both our urban and rural poor. In light of the current situation, food entitlements must be expanded to address the hunger crisis facing some of the most vulnerable people in the country,” she wrote in a letter to the Prime Minister.

She asked the Government to extend till September the provision for monthly supply of 5 kilogram of free food grains to members of Antyodaya Anna Yojana and priority households under the National Food Security Act and for migrants who are not covered under any Central or State PDS scheme.

“Several States have requested for the same. Furthermore, since a significant number of poor households continue to be excluded from the PDS system, temporary ration cards must be issued to all such households,” she said.

