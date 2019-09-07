Sonia Gandhi on Chandrayaan-2 mission: We owe a great debt to ISRO

Congress president Sonia Gandhi Saturday applauded the team of space scientists and researchers at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for their “incredible and praiseworthy efforts” on the Chandrayaan-2 mission. The Vikram Lander of Chandrayaan-2, India’s second lunar mission, failed to make a smooth soft-landing in the early hours on Saturday.

Gandhi, in a statement, said, “We owe a great debt to ISRO and the brilliant men and women who staff it. Their hard work and dedication has earned India a place in the league of space-faring nations and have inspired generations to reach for the stars.”

Praising the scientists, the Congress president said, “It is a testament to their remarkable ability, goodwill and unique place in the heart of every Indian, that the nation followed Chandrayaan-2’s journey at every step no matter the hour.”

Sonia also said that the Moon mission will be successful one day. “Chandrayaan 2’s journey may take us slightly longer but ISRO’s history is replete with examples of their determination in the face of seemingly hopeless odds. They never give up. I have no doubt that we will get there, if not today, then tomorrow; together as a nation”, she said.

Gandhi recollected that scientists at ISRO have achieved incredible feats with 115 successful space missions and astounding successes with Chandrayaan 1 (India’s first Moon Mission) and Mangalyaan (Mars Mission) and the Nation is extremely proud of their immense successes.

“No success is final and every obstacle is a stepping stone to future success. Chandrayaan-2 has laid the foundation for achieving greater feats and the entire country awaits in anticipation for traversing the next frontier of space,” she added.