When will Modi govt take back our territory in Ladakh, asks Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI) Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Amid reports of fresh Chinese incursions in Ladakh, the Congress Friday stepped up its attack with party chief Sonia Gandhi asking the Centre to disclose when and how it plans to push back Chinese troops from Indian territory.

“Today when there is a problem along the India-China border, the central government cannot shy away from its responsibility. The Prime Minister says no one has intruded into our territory. But on the other hand, the Defence Minister and the External Affairs Ministry talks about Chinese presence in large numbers…and discusses about Chinese incursions,” Sonia said in a video message.

Will @PMOIndia @narendramodi take the nation into confidence on Chinese incursions in Ladakh. How and when will India push back Chinese forces from Indian territory – @INCIndia chief Sonia Gandhi asks govt. @IndianExpress #GalwanValleyFaceOff pic.twitter.com/AEMXQqwsle — Manoj C G (@manojcg4u) June 26, 2020

She said former military generals, security experts and newspapers carrying satellite images have confirmed Chinese incursions. “The country wants to know how and when the Modi government will take back our territory in Ladakh…and has China erected bunkers and made new constructions in Galwan Valley and Pangong Tso lake area…violating our territorial integrity…and will the Prime Minister take the country into confidence,” she said.

She asked the Centre to give all support, cooperation and strength to the Indian Army.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also released a video to attack the government. The Congress leader said it is being reported that China has encroached into our territory in three areas. “Prime Minister…you will have to tell the truth…you will have to tell the country…. there is nothing to be scared,” he said.

“If you say our territory has not been encroached upon and if in reality China has occupied our territory…then it will be an advantage for China…Together, we have to fight them and throw them out…oust them. So you will have to tell the truth without being scared. Say, yes China has snatched our territory and we are going to take action. The entire country will stand with you,” Rahul said.

Addressing a press conference, two former Ministers of Defence – M M Pallam Raju and Jitendra Singh – said as per reports China has now occupied “Indian territory up to 18 kms inside the LAC in the Depsang plains, upto Y-Junction, Bottleneck, as per multiple reports.”

“All these reports, observations by retired Generals of Indian army, satellite imagery and Defence experts suggest that China is now able to obstruct Indian patrolling between PP-10 and PP-13, which falls on the Indian limit of patrolling. Chinese forces are now 7 kms short of the Ladakhi town of Burtse, on the Darbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldie road. Reports also suggest that China has come as close as 25 kms from the crucial airstrip of Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO), that is within artillery range,” they said.

“Why is the Modi government afraid of acknowledging Chinese incursion in Galwan Valley and in the Depsang plains? Why is the Modi government demoralizing our brave soldiers by issuing contradictory statements? Why is the Modi government’s diplomacy not helping in protecting and restoring India’s territorial integrity? What has India gained from the Prime Minister’s personal outreach to various countries in general and China in particular? What has India achieved from the 5 trips of the Prime Minister to China, 3 trips of the Chinese Prime Minister to India and 18 meetings between the two leaders?” they asked.

