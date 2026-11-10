Two months before former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was killed in an explosion, his son and now the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, had made eerie premonition regarding his death.

“If something isn’t done about Pa’s security, I know I’ll soon have to come back for his funeral,” Rahul told his mother, Sonia Gandhi, while he was on a tour with father.

The revelations are now part of Sonia Gandhi’s newly released book “Belonging: A Journey of Love”. News agency PTI shared excerpts from the book.

Rajiv Gandhi died on May 21, 1991 after a woman on the pretense of offering him a garland detonated the explosives strapped to her body, killing him and 14 others in his vicinity.

The incident, one filled with profound loss for the Gandhi family, finds a detailed mention in Sonia Gandhi’s memoir.

She writes in the book that the final attempt on Rajiv’s life came a little over a year after his SPG cover was withdrawn by the then V P Singh government despite a committee deciding that the Special Protection Group cover must continue “unless a change was warranted by some fresh threat assessment.”

“No such review was ever undertaken. The very next month the SPG cover was withdrawn by the V. P. Singh government. A specialised force in a whole system trained to provide proximate security was replaced with the local police,” Gandhi writes, according to the news agency.

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Recalling the day, Sonia Gandhi said the day was like any other, while she found a “sense of comfort” on Rajiv’s side of the bed whenever he was away. Her daughter, Priyanka, was getting ready in her room to go to a friend’s birthday party and Rahul was in college in the US.

“Suddenly I heard footsteps running down the corridor towards my room. No one else was in the house; it could only have been her. I thought I heard her stumbling, then the footsteps stopped abruptly at my door. I shut my book and listened, feeling uneasy,” the book read.

“When the door opened, she entered slowly, her steps deliberate. She seemed to be stilling herself, moving with forced calm as she walked up to me. But her breath was fast and shallow, the colour had drained from her face, and her eyes were darker than I had ever seen them before,” she adds in the book.

It was then Priyanka informed her mother about a phone call regarding a bomb explosion with feared casualties in Madras, where Rajiv was campaigning. She urging her to get ready to go to Madras, however, the words were not making any sense to Sonia.

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“I couldn’t understand what she was saying, she was speaking fast, and nothing was making sense. Why Madras? Was Rajiv in Madras? What bomb? It was less her words than the dread in Priyanka’s voice that froze me into realising what she really meant. I couldn’t breathe. I stood up, she stepped forward and held me in her arms. I could feel her heart thumping wildly against my chest,” Gandhi writes in the book, according to PTI.

She then crumpled Priyanka’s arms and repeatedly cried, “I should have gone with him.”

She then dialled her close aide Vincent George and asked, ‘Just tell me, is it true?’ His responded, “Yes it is true, Sahab is no more.”

“I felt as if my world had gone dark, and that darkness had swallowed me whole,” Gandhi said, adding that many details around the time remain “sketchy”. She remembered staff members sobbing, wailing in the corridor and a daughter who was “broken but composed”.

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Talking of Priyanka Gandhi, she said, “Rajiv’s beloved daughter was broken but composed. Priyanka hadn’t cried in front of me, not once. She took charge of everything, darting between her room and Rahul’s. From there she could shield her mother from hearing anything that might add to her agony.”

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Priyanka Gandhi was the one making phone calls and making the arrangements to go to Chennai. However, Rajiv’s last remains were flown back to AIIMS in Delhi. Sonia felt a strong urge to see Rajiv as she was reminded of “a moment, a word, a loving gaze” and remembered that he had donated his eyes, just like his mother.

Meanwhile, Rahul, who was in US, was reached at last.

“A friend had called him to say, ‘Buri khabar hai’ (It’s bad news), and he’d replied immediately, ‘Papa is dead, isn’t he?,” Gandhi recalls.

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She said Rahul Gandhi was supposed to have been in Sriperumbudur besides Rajiv had there not been a change in his schedule. Following his father’s death, he stands motionless by his father’s remains.