‘Why drag the government into it?’: BJP’s Ram Madhav on Sonia Gandhi’s book

Senior BJP leader Ram Madhav said that the government had no role in the controversy surrounding Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and her as-yet-unpublished memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love.

Speaking to The Indian Express’ Neeta Sharma, Madhav said, “I am myself an author. My books go to press. The publishers always come back with a number of edit suggestions. We agree on some things, we don’t agree on some things…then there will be an understanding. Same thing happened….I think with Soniaji’s book also.”

Wondering why the government had been brought into the controversy, he said,”It’s between the author and the publisher. And finally, it was the author who decided she didn’t want to go ahead with the publisher. Where is the government in this? It’s between them.”