‘Only Priyanka and I know…’: Rahul Gandhi’s emotional note to mother Sonia on her upcoming memoir

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed profound happiness as he shared the cover of his mother Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, “Belonging: A Journey of Love”, scheduled to be released in November this year.

In an emotional note to his mother on X, he wrote about the “difficult” times Sonia endured after her husband Rajiv Gandhi’s death.

Mama, I last saw you and Papa together more than 35 years ago. Since the day Papa left, I have watched you face everything life threw at you with never-ending courage and dignity. Only Priyanka and I really know what you have been through, and how difficult your life after Papa… pic.twitter.com/OYumcZ2hnC — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 20, 2026

Taking to the microblogging platform, he wrote: “I last saw you and Papa together more than 35 years ago. Since the day Papa left, I have watched you face everything life threw at you with never-ending courage and dignity. Only Priyanka and I really know what you have been through, and how difficult your life after Papa truly was.”

He said he is happy, and “so proud” that her story will finally be out and be read by the people who love her. “I know how hard it was for someone as private as you to tell the world your beautiful story. Today, on his birthday, I can see Papa smiling and looking down proudly at his beautiful Sonia.”

Sonia’s book, Belonging: A Journey of Love, which promises an intimate reckoning with the joys and tragedies of marrying into the Nehru-Gandhi political dynasty and the reason she declined prime ministership, is set to hit the bookstores on November 10, Alfred A Knopf, an imprint of Penguin Random House, had confirmed.

In a statement cited by Associated Press (AP), Sonia said that a lot had been written about the Gandhi family all through these years. But only a few narratives were “able to reach into the truth of their motivations, their actions and even their very human failings”. Describing the volume as “a homage to their humanness,” she added that her own story offers “a unique perspective of the social and political changes I have witnessed for six decades in the beautiful country of my belonging”.

She also acknowledged that writing about her life did not come easily to her. “It meant opening myself up, sharing moments and experiences I had always held deep inside. Yet as I gradually removed myself from the political sphere and looked back at all I had seen, the thread of love and loyalty that wove through my story began to define itself, from the simplicity of my childhood in small-town Italy, to the complexity of my years in India as the wife of Rajiv Gandhi and the daughter-in-law of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.”