Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s seventh birthday in 1977 turned into a sombre affair when his grandmother Indira Gandhi’s shocking electoral defeat caused nearly all of his friends to skip the celebration.

In her candid memoir, “Belonging: A Journey Of Love”, Sonia Gandhi shares an anecdote recalling the incident as a painful lesson in political relationships.

“On Rahul’s birthday, June 19, we’d barely managed to settle into our new home (12, Willingdon Crescent), but I was determined to have a small celebration for him. He’d given me a list of friends to be invited, children who’d attended his previous birthday parties,” she said.

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She said that unlike today’s elaborate theme-based parties, the childhood birthday celebrations were simple affairs, featuring homemade cakes, a few decorations, snacks and potato chips.