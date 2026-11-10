‘Crime to be ambitious?’: Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter questions Sonia Gandhi’s ‘shocked’ reveal

Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter has questioned if it is a “crime to be ambitious” after Congress leader Sonia Gandhi revealed in her memoir that she was “shocked” when the elder statesman hinted at his ambition to become PM.

Talking about her father Pranab Mukherjee, Sharmistha penned a social media post, underlining how “there was no-one to serve him positions, including PM-ship, on a platter due to dynastic entitlements”.

In a reference to a Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, Sharmistha said her father had the political experience and record to aspire to the post, and questioned whether Sonia’s reaction reflected the fact that someone outside the Gandhi-Nehru family wanted the top job. Her remarks follow the publication of Sonia’s memoir, ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’. In the book, Sonia recalls Pranab Mukherjee suggesting it might be time for a “change at the top” after developing “serious differences” with then Finance Minister P Chidambaram.

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At the time, Manmohan Singh was Prime Minister and the Congress-led UPA was in its second term. Pranab, who had held several key portfolios in the government, went on to become President in 2012.

‘Is it a crime to be ambitious?’

Responding to Sonia’s account of the conversation, Sharmistha said there was little reason to be surprised by her father’s ambition, given his years in public life.

“What’s there to get ‘shocked’ about? Is it a crime to be ambitious, especially when that ‘ambition’ was supported by decades of experience in politics & governance, hard work & a brilliant mind?” she wrote.

What’s there to get ‘shocked’ about? https://t.co/G176imSSfy — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) November 10, 2026

She also recalled asking her father directly whether he wanted to become Prime Minister. His response, she said, was that “any politician worth his salt has this ambition.”

Sharmistha argued that Pranab had built his career through his own work and political experience, rather than family connections.

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“There was no-one to serve him positions, including PM-ship, on a platter due to dynastic entitlements,” she said.

She went on to question whether Sonia found it unusual that someone outside the Gandhi-Nehru family could aspire to become Prime Minister.

“If a well-deserving person harbours ambition to become Prime Minister, what’s wrong in that, unless Sonia ji was ‘shocked’ by the fact that anyone outside Gandhi-Nehru family could even dare to nurture such an ambition & furthermore dared to ‘hint’ it to her,” she asked.

Sharmistha also disputed any suggestion that her father remained upset with Sonia after the conversation. Referring to his diaries and her own conversations with him, she said he had no resentment towards the former Congress president. “He was a pragmatic person with deep understanding. He understood her reasons & insecurities that all human beings are prone to,” she said in her post on X.

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What Sonia Gandhi recalled about the 2010 conversation

In her memoir, Sonia describes Pranab’s differences with then Finance Minister P Chidambaram.

Recalling an interaction in 2010, she wrote that Pranab, after expressing his frustration, suggested that the leadership might need a change.

“On one occasion, in 2010, I think after expressing his frustration, he shocked me with the suggestion that perhaps it was time for a change at the top, which I understood as a hint of his long-held desire to become prime minister,” Sonia wrote.

“I gently changed the subject, and though he may have been disappointed, he never made me feel he held it against me,” she added.

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Pranab was among the Congress’s senior-most leaders and served as Defence Minister, External Affairs Minister and Finance Minister between 2004 and 2012. The Congress subsequently nominated him as the UPA’s candidate for President in 2012, a contest he won.

Sonia also writes about her interactions with him after he moved to Rashtrapati Bhavan, saying she would often visit him for conversations. Pranab served as President until 2017 and died in August 2020.