Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the ... Read More
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In the first reaction from Telangana to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s recently released memoir, senior Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader Vinod Kumar Boinapalli questioned the omission of the Telangana Statehood Movement from the book.
Three days after ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’ was released, former Karimnagar MP Boinapalli said he was surprised by the omission. Gandhi, now the Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, played a pivotal role in the political decision-making that ultimately led to the formation of Telangana, he said.
“Her contribution to the statehood process has been widely acknowledged in Telangana, particularly in view of the historic struggle and the aspirations of its people,” he said. “As the then Congress President and UPA Chairperson, she recognised the deep-rooted public sentiment and the strength of a prolonged people’s movement, marked by years of protests, strikes and immense sacrifices. The Telangana statehood movement witnessed the loss of more than 1,200 students and activists, whose sacrifices remain an integral part of the history of Telangana.”
However, it was surprising that this historic chapter found no mention in her latest memoir — not even a reference to the word “Telangana”, Kumar said. “The reasons behind this omission are best known to Sonia Gandhi. Nevertheless, the formation of Telangana remains a defining chapter in the political history of the country and an unforgettable milestone in the collective journey of its people,” he noted.
Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Y S Sharmila said she was truly blessed and deeply honoured to receive one of the very first personally autographed copies of the memoir.
“For me, this is much more than receiving a book. It is a deeply cherished gesture from a leader whose life, journey and contributions to our nation have inspired generations. I look forward to reading her personal reflections and discovering the experiences, emotions and convictions that have shaped her extraordinary journey. A precious keepsake and a moment I will cherish for a lifetime,” she said.