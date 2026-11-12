In the first reaction from Telangana to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s recently released memoir, senior Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader Vinod Kumar Boinapalli questioned the omission of the Telangana Statehood Movement from the book.

Three days after ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’ was released, former Karimnagar MP Boinapalli said he was surprised by the omission. Gandhi, now the Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, played a pivotal role in the political decision-making that ultimately led to the formation of Telangana, he said.

“Her contribution to the statehood process has been widely acknowledged in Telangana, particularly in view of the historic struggle and the aspirations of its people,” he said. “As the then Congress President and UPA Chairperson, she recognised the deep-rooted public sentiment and the strength of a prolonged people’s movement, marked by years of protests, strikes and immense sacrifices. The Telangana statehood movement witnessed the loss of more than 1,200 students and activists, whose sacrifices remain an integral part of the history of Telangana.”