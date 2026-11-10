Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has described her brother-in-law Sanjay Gandhi as a “man in a hurry”, saying he played a significant role in decision-making during the Emergency despite having no constitutional authority for some of his political interventions.
In her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, Sonia Gandhi writes that then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was never entirely comfortable with the imposition of the Emergency but felt compelled to take the step because of what she describes as the prevailing havoc at the time.
Sonia Gandhi, who had an inside view of developments during the period between June 1975 and March 1977, recalls how India woke up to the Emergency on the morning of June 26, 1975. Several arrests had been carried out overnight, with most opposition leaders and dissenters taken into custody. While senior leaders were held in government guest houses, others were sent to different jails, she writes.
She also recounts that habeas corpus had been suspended, while protests and public gatherings were prohibited. The country was placed under a clampdown, accompanied by press censorship. According to her account, some newspapers immediately complied with the restrictions, while a few resisted for some time.
Sonia Gandhi on Sanjay Gandhi’s role during Emergency
In her account of the Emergency years, the former Congress president also discusses Sanjay Gandhi, who died in a plane crash in 1980 at the age of 33.
Sonia Gandhi notes that considerable accounts, both true and false, have been written about the Emergency and Sanjay’s involvement in the events of that period. These included claims that he was worried about losing Maruti or concerned about his political future.
However, she rejects the portrayal of Sanjay as a coward, describing him as someone who was fearless, sometimes to the point of recklessness. She writes that subsequent events demonstrated his courage and ability to face difficult situations and fight his way back into political leadership.
Sanjay Gandhi’s five-point programme during Emergency
The memoir also discusses Sanjay Gandhi’s Five Point Programme, which sought to address social issues such as dowry, caste discrimination and illiteracy. The programme also included family planning, tree planting and urban renovation.
According to Sonia Gandhi, these initiatives were implemented through the Youth Congress. However, she observes that many of its members, keen to gain Sanjay Gandhi’s favour, were rough and aggressive in their approach.