Sonia Gandhi recounts panic over Rahul’s security during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Sonia Gandhi says she was alarmed when Rahul Gandhi’s security detail was nowhere to be seen as crowds gathered around him during the Kashmir leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in January 2023.

In her memoir, ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’, the former Congress president recalls trying to contact everyone she could. The march was paused for a day until security arrangements were restored, she writes. She describes that her “nagging worry” turned into sheer panic when Rahul was completely surrounded by people and was without any visible security cover.

That leg of the Yatra later ended in Srinagar as the weather grew increasingly inclement. “Rahul, along with Kashmiri leaders Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti and Priyanka by his side, walked into swirling snowfall for the finale of the Bharat Jodo Yatra,” she notes.