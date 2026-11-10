Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi has said she and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are pursuing sharply different visions of India. She also said that PM Modi tends to avoid eye contact when the two leaders meet. In her memoir, ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’, she described their political differences as ideological rather than personal, according to an excerpt published by news agency PTI.

Gandhi writes that she has had “practically no real contact” with Modi beyond formal greetings and occasional brief exchanges. Published by HarperCollins India, the book went on sale on Tuesday.

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Gandhi says their encounters largely take place at semi-official events, including the customary gathering of major party leaders in the Speaker’s chamber after each Parliament session. They exchange a formal namaste, she writes, but Modi tends to “avoid eye contact” when they meet.

She describes PM Modi as a leader who “worked his way to power within the RSS from an underprivileged world”. She, however, adds that “his origins may not have been as humble as his PR team has made out in marketing his image”.

“Narendra Damodardas Modi has been the Prime Minister of India for more than twelve years as of this writing and is now in his third term in office. To this day, I’ve had practically no real contact with him. We meet at semi-official gatherings — for instance, at the end of every Parliament session, when leaders of the major parties customarily gather at the Speaker’s chamber,” she writes.

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“It’s a very small room, and usually many people are present, but when he comes face-to-face with me, we greet each other with a formal namaste. This is different from the past, when leaders across party divides would treat one another with cordiality. He tends to look away, avoiding eye contact,” Gandhi adds in the memoir.

According to Gandhi, Modi has occasionally enquired about her health after she returned from hospital, asking whether she was all right. Beyond such conversations and birthday and New Year greetings, she says, they have barely spoken.

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Different ideas of India

Gandhi traces their political differences to the contrasting influences that shaped their understanding of the country.

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Her own outlook, she writes, developed through her family’s public service and belief in an India that accommodated different communities, cultures, languages and religions, with liberty and equality as its foundation.

Modi’s worldview, in her assessment, emerged from his upbringing and the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. She characterises it as one that places his faith and culture above others and gives primacy to hierarchy, order, and control. “He was fighting for his vision of India, and I for mine: an India against hegemony, an India that stands for inclusiveness, secularism, and social justice. It wasn’t personal,” she writes.

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Although their routes into politics differed considerably, Gandhi says, she could understand some of Modi’s unease with the political elite.

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She recalls feeling uncomfortable during discussions in Delhi drawing rooms, where views often seemed disconnected from the hardship she had encountered in her constituency and during journeys across India. The struggle for survival she had witnessed, she writes, appeared beyond the understanding of those privileged circles.

Gandhi also questions whether Modi’s background was as modest as the image promoted by his public relations team. Nevertheless, she acknowledges that he rose through the RSS from an underprivileged environment.

Sonia Gandhi on Modi targeting Nehru

The memoir also sets out Gandhi’s criticism of Modi’s parliamentary speeches and the BJP’s hostility towards Congress. “When speaking in Parliament, he [Modi], at times, uses the same coarse language he employs in addressing a public rally. Much of the time he derides the opposition in what can only be termed a tirade. Jawaharlal Nehru, our first prime minister, is a particular target of his party’s hostility, for having set our country on a democratic and secular course,” she says.

The Sangh Parivar internet sites are full of malicious abuse and falsehoods against Nehru, she writes.

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Gandhi describes the BJP’s goal of a “Congress-free India” as an attempt to remove not only the party but also its policies and ideology.

She attributes this hostility to Modi’s ideological conditioning within the RSS, which, in her view, has turned an exclusionary and rigid interpretation of Hinduism into a political programme.

(With inputs from PTI)

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