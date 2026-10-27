‘Bound to be some tamasha’: Sonia Gandhi’s second social media clip ahead of memoir release

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi posted another video on her Instagram handle on Tuesday, writing that accounts written by others over the years have not always been accurate and that it is time she tells her own story. Gandhi’s assertion comes days ahead of the launch of her book ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’ scheduled on November 10.

In the video, Gandhi reflected on the prospect of making her personal experiences public, acknowledging that the book could prompt different reactions from readers. She also anticipated a degree of controversy surrounding its release.

There’s bound to be some tamasha when this book comes out. After all, others have spent decades telling my “story”, now it’s my turn. https://t.co/jDy5vBI8ey — Sonia Gandhi (@SoniaGandhi) October 27, 2026

“There’s bound to be some tamasha when this book comes out,” Gandhi wrote in her post. “After all, others have spent decades telling my ‘story’, now it’s my turn,” she added.

The post was her second on X since joining social media last week. The accompanying 1-minute-28-second video shows her leafing through the memoir and contemplating how much of her life she should recount. She begins recalling the time her husband, Rajiv Gandhi, was asked to become prime minister, saying she had been completely opposed to the idea, before leaving the thought unfinished.

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Gandhi said she wanted to put down her own account because she believed some of what had been written about her was inaccurate, with details either invented or exaggerated. She acknowledged that readers could reassess their opinions of her after reading the book, with some potentially viewing her more favourably and others less so.

Her appearance on X follows her Instagram debut last Thursday, when she introduced the memoir as a “story of love, duty, loss and finding a place to belong”. In her first X post, published on Saturday, she recalled her late husband, describing former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi as a very good-looking and gentle person.

Before joining social media, Gandhi used the Congress party’s X account to release video statements, messages and letters intended for public consumption.

HarperCollins to publish memoir after dispute with Penguin

The Indian publication of ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’ was settled last month when HarperCollins India announced that it would bring out the memoir on November 10. The decision followed an impasse between Gandhi’s representatives and Penguin Random House India (PRHI), which had initially been keen to publish the book but later withdrew.

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The disagreement reportedly concerned editorial changes to the manuscript. Several Congress leaders raised questions about possible government pressure and freedom of expression. Some alleged that Penguin India had been pressured to remove sections referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and China’s occupation of Indian territory during the Modi government’s tenure.

PRHI said it had been keen to publish the memoir, describing it as a “hard-won acquisition”, but decided against proceeding after reaching a “stalemate over a particular issue”.

The publisher denied that external pressure had influenced its decision. It did not disclose the specific issue at the centre of the disagreement, citing confidentiality clauses and its agreement with the author.

From Italy to the Congress-led government

The memoir traces Gandhi’s life from her childhood in post-war Veneto, Italy, to England’s Cambridge, where she met Rajiv Gandhi in 1965. It recounts their marriage, her introduction to her mother-in-law, former prime minister Indira Gandhi, and Sonia’s transition to life in India, including learning Hindi, wearing sarees and adapting to Indian food and culture.

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It also revisits the tragedies that marked the Gandhi family, including Sanjay Gandhi’s death in a plane crash, Indira Gandhi’s assassination in 1984 and Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination in 1991.

The account extends to the political developments surrounding the Congress-led alliance’s victory in the 2004 elections. Gandhi declined to become prime minister following the victory and instead led the party and its alliance, which remained in government for a decade.