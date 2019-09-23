Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh meet P Chidambaram at Tihar Jail

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh Monday visited Tihar Jail in the national capital to meet senior party leader P Chidambaram, who is under judicial custody in money laundering cases, news agency ANI reported. Chidambaram’s son Karti also met his father at the Tihar Jail.

Chidambaram, who is under judicial custody till October 3, is being probed by CBI and ED in cases of corruption and money laundering in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval granted to INX Media during his tenure as finance minister in 2007.

Last week, a Delhi court had dismissed Chidambaram’s offer to surrender after the ED informed the court that his arrest was necessary and it will accept the surrender at the appropriate time. The ED had told the court that Chidambaram was not in a position to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses as he was in judicial custody.

Arrested on August 21 by the CBI which is probing alleged corruption in the INX Media case, Chidambaram was earlier remanded in judicial custody till September 19.