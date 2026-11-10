When Maneka Anand married Sanjay Gandhi in 1974, she became part of a family deeply intertwined with the country’s politics. Less than a decade later, she would leave the household following a dispute with her mother-in-law, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, setting off a public confrontation. “The manner in which the whole incident was manipulated, the propaganda circus that followed, turned that sordid event into what would be termed today a ‘reality show’,” she says.

In her memoir ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’, Sonia revisits Maneka’s arrival in the Gandhi household, the disagreements that followed, Sanjay’s growing political ambitions, and the events after his death in 1980 that led to Maneka’s departure.

Arrival of ‘Choti Bahu’ & first cracks

Towards the end of 1973, Sanjay was introduced to Maneka, whom Sonia describes as “a pretty and vivacious girl, ten years younger than him and still a minor”. They married within a year, and Maneka, then 18, became the younger daughter-in-law of the Gandhi household, or the “Choti Bahu”.

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Maneka and Sanjay Gandhi married within a year of meeting, and Maneka, then 18, became the younger daughter-in-law of the Gandhi household, or the “Choti Bahu”. (Express Archive) Maneka and Sanjay Gandhi married within a year of meeting, and Maneka, then 18, became the younger daughter-in-law of the Gandhi household, or the “Choti Bahu”. (Express Archive)

Sonia, whom the household staff addressed as “Bahurani”, says she initially welcomed Maneka’s arrival. She believed the two could regard themselves as equal daughters of the family and share space in the house.

“Maneka was full of zest. It was refreshing at first to have a younger sister-in-law in the house. But slowly, the atmosphere began to change, with irritations cropping up in the home,” she writes.

Sonia says she often chose not to respond when Maneka spoke rudely, preferring to avoid arguments. But she would answer when she felt Maneka had crossed a line. “When she spoke rudely, by and large I’d remain silent to keep the peace, but when I felt it had gone too far, I wouldn’t hold back and would respond curtly,” she recalls.

Maneka Gandhi used ‘expletives that shocked us’: Sonia Gandhi

Differences between Sanjay and Maneka also began to surface within months of their marriage. Sonia writes that their arguments grew louder and more frequent, with other members of the household witnessing the exchanges.

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“When annoyed, she would use expletives, even in the presence of my mother-in-law, that were taboo in the home; they embarrassed him and shocked us,” she writes, adding that life in a joint family may not have been easy for a young woman with a sociable and gregarious temperament.

Maneka appeared to settle into the household when she began accompanying Sanjay to political functions and programmes. But Sonia says her growing involvement in his political life also affected his relationship with Rajiv Gandhi.

The brothers, whom she describes as inseparable until a few months earlier, began to drift apart.

Sanjay Gandhi’s political ambitions, Indira’s concerns

Sanjay’s political role had grown during the Emergency, when his name became associated with the excesses of the period. Sonia writes that he began speaking in interviews about the “slow workings of the bureaucracy” and expressing what could have been “construed as being critical of the prime minister”.

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Then PM Indira Gandhi flanked by sons Rajiv (left) and Sanjay Gandhi. The differences deepened after the 1978 elections, when Rajiv blamed Sanjay for the Congress’s electoral setback. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Then PM Indira Gandhi flanked by sons Rajiv (left) and Sanjay Gandhi. The differences deepened after the 1978 elections, when Rajiv blamed Sanjay for the Congress’s electoral setback. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Some factions within the Congress supported Sanjay’s political ambitions, but his growing influence did not always find favour with his mother. Sonia says Indira believed Maneka encouraged Sanjay’s political activities instead of restraining him.

Recalling a conversation between Indira and her Cabinet Secretary P N Dhar, Sonia writes that the Prime Minister referred to her younger daughter-in-law by saying: “Uske abhi se par nikalne lage hain.” (She has started growing wings already.)

The differences deepened after the 1978 elections, when Rajiv blamed Sanjay for the Congress’s electoral setback. Sonia recounts a family discussion in which Rajiv held his brother responsible for decisions that, in his view, had contributed to the party’s defeat.

“He felt that Sanjay had contributed in great measure to the calamitous outcome: his stubbornness, his impetuosity, his rush to implement programmes that weren’t well thought out, his unwillingness to heed well-meant admonitions, his acting in many instances without his mother’s knowledge,” the book reads.

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Sanjay Gandhi being taken away by police at New Courts in Delhi in 1978. (Express archive photo) Sanjay Gandhi being taken away by police at New Courts in Delhi in 1978. (Express archive photo)

During one discussion, Rajiv confronted Sanjay, saying: “I cannot forgive you, Sanjay, you have brought Ma to this pass.”

Indira agreed with Rajiv’s assessment. “What Rajiv said is true, Sanjay! How many times you gave orders without my knowledge,” she said, according to Sonia’s account.

Maneka intervened in the argument, prompting Indira to challenge her to deny the allegations. Maneka then withdrew from the exchange, but Sonia says the confrontation added to the hostility between her and the rest of the family.

Sonia also accuses Maneka of making sarcastic remarks about the family and using her contacts among journalists to circulate stories about them.

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“As far as she was concerned, we were enemies. She spread stories about us through journalists with whom she was in touch. The one that galled us most was the outright lie that Rajiv and I had intended to flee the country when the elections were lost,” she writes in her memoir.

Sanjay’s death and the breakdown of ties

The conflict took a turn after Sanjay died in an aircraft crash on June 23, 1980. He was 33. His death left Maneka a widow at 23, with a three-month-old son, Feroze Varun Gandhi.

Indira and Varun Gandhi at Sanjay Gandhi’s death anniversary at Shantivan. (Express Archive Photo by Raghu Rai) Indira and Varun Gandhi at Sanjay Gandhi’s death anniversary at Shantivan. (Express Archive Photo by Raghu Rai)

Sonia writes that Maneka’s mother was believed to be encouraging Sanjay’s supporters within the Congress to seek a political position for his widow. Indira, however, felt Maneka was too young to take on a leadership role and should first focus on raising her son.

“She had a three-month-old baby and would need to be with the little one; she should be patient; there would be enough time later to fulfil her political ambitions,” Sonia writes.

But, according to her, Maneka had other plans.

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The break between Maneka and the family became apparent around the time of Varun’s first birthday. Sonia says that Indira had suggested holding a small gathering for her grandson, but later learned that Maneka had organised a party at the house of Vasundhara Raje, daughter of the dowager Rajmata of Gwalior.

Raje supported the RSS and opposed Indira politically. Sonia says the choice of venue hurt the Prime Minister.

Raje would later facilitate the sale of Maneka’s magazine, Surya, to an RSS member. Sonia describes the decision as an insult to Indira and to the memory of her son and father, as well as those who had fought the RSS’s communal ideology during the freedom struggle.

“With this act Maneka had crossed all limits. To my mother-in-law, it was a deliberate challenge,” she writes.

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Maneka’s exit from Gandhi household

The confrontation came to a head while Indira was on an official visit to London. She learnt that Maneka had begun moving her belongings out of the house. After returning, Indira confronted her over her political activities and asked her to choose between giving them up and moving out of the household.

Sonia says Maneka responded with a letter that accused her mother-in-law of wrongdoing. She believes Maneka had planned her departure in advance and had discussed it with a journalist friend weeks before the confrontation.

“Maneka returned a missive full of accusations, obviously meant to damage her mother-in-law. It became clear that she was intent on creating a furore by which she would leave the house, placing the blame publicly on Mrs Gandhi. She had confided her plan weeks in advance to a journalist friend,” she writes.

Sonia says Maneka’s account of the departure placed the blame not only on Indira but also on Rajiv and her.

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“The manner in which the whole incident was manipulated, the propaganda circus that followed, turned that sordid event into what would be termed today a ‘reality show’,” she says.

Dispute over Varun

The separation did not end the family’s disputes. Sonia writes that the Gandhi family went to court over access to Varun, with Maneka eventually denying them visiting rights.

The proceedings continued for years. Around Varun’s fourth birthday, Indira asked Sonia to deliver gifts to his nursery school because she was occupied with the situation in Punjab.

The following day, newspapers carried allegations from Maneka that Sonia had been sent to kidnap the child.

” My mother-in-law’s last reply to Maneka’s lawyer was dated April 19, 1984, less than two months before the fateful army action that came to be known as Operation Blue Star,” Sonia writes.

Maneka eventually entered electoral politics. She contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections independently but lost to Rajiv Gandhi. She later joined V P Singh’s Janata Dal in 1988 and formally joined the BJP in 2004.