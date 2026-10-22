Sonia Gandhi makes Instagram debut, posts video with upcoming memoir ‘Belonging’

In her first post, the Congress veteran shared the video posing with the book, the launch of which recently stirred a controversy.

Written by: Express Web Desk
1 min readUpdated: Oct 22, 2026 11:15 AM IST
Sonia Gandhi with her upcoming book "Belonging" in her Instagram video.Sonia Gandhi with her upcoming book "Belonging" in her Instagram video.
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Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Thursday made a debut on social media platform Instagram and posted a video with her upcoming memoir: “Belonging: A Journey of Love”.

In her first post, the Congress veteran shared the video posing with the book, the launch of which recently stirred a controversy.

“Hello everyone, I’m truly grateful to share this moment with you all; the first look of Belonging: A Journey of Love. It is a story of love, duty, loss and finding a place to belong. I look forward to sharing it with you,” her social media post read.

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