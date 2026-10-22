Sonia Gandhi makes Instagram debut, posts video with upcoming memoir ‘Belonging’

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Thursday made a debut on social media platform Instagram and posted a video with her upcoming memoir: “Belonging: A Journey of Love”.

In her first post, the Congress veteran shared the video posing with the book, the launch of which recently stirred a controversy.

“Hello everyone, I’m truly grateful to share this moment with you all; the first look of Belonging: A Journey of Love. It is a story of love, duty, loss and finding a place to belong. I look forward to sharing it with you,” her social media post read.