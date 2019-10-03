Sonia Gandhi: ‘Mahatma Gandhi’s soul will be pained at India’s condition in last 4-5 years’

On the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Congress president Sonia Gandhi launched a sharp attack on the BJP and its government, saying Mahatma’s soul would be pained looking at what has been happening in India for the past four-five years. She said those who are thirsty for power and indulge in the politics of falsehood cannot understand Gandhi’s ideals of truth, self-rule and selfless service.

Advertising

Sonia, in a rare move, referred to former Prime Minister P N Narasimha Rao while recalling contributions by Congress prime ministers. The Congress has always downplayed the contributions of Rao. And Sonia, who shared a cold relationship with him, has rarely acknowledged his role in public.

The Congress took out padyatras in state capitals to mark the occasion. While former party president Rahul Gandhi led a march of party workers to Rajghat, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led a padyatra in Lucknow.

Read | PM Modi on Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary: Bapu’s nationalism was never narrow or exclusive

Advertising

Addressing party workers at Rajghat, Sonia targeted the BJP, saying it is “easy to take Gandhi’s name but not easy to tread on his path”.

“There was no dearth of people even earlier who, while taking Gandhi’s name, tried to divert India from his path towards their own. But during the last few years, through a blatant resort to saam, daam, dand, bhed…they consider themselves to be very powerful. If India has not strayed from its path despite all this, it is because the country’s foundation is laid on the principles of Gandhi,” Sonia said.

“India and Gandhi are synonymous. It is another matter that some people are insistent upon reversing that. They want the RSS and not Gandhi to be the symbol of India…” she said.

“How would those who are following politics based on falsehood understand that Gandhiji was a devotee of truth? How would those who are ready to do anything for power understand that Gandhiji was a worshipper of non-violence? How would those who want to centralise all powers in their hands understand the meaning of Swaraj?” Sonia said.

After recalling the contributions by Congress prime ministers, she said, “I feel Gandhiji’s soul must be pained looking at the condition of India in the last four-five years. It is very regrettable that farmers are in distress. The youth are grappling with unemployment. Industries and businesses are shut. Forget the villages, my sisters are not even safe in big cities…”