Sonia Gandhi: Influence of dictatorship rising in India

Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi Saturday said the Constitution will not be saved by buildings (bhawans), but by respecting the emotions (bhawana) of the people.

She alleged that anti-national and anti-poor forces were spreading hatred and venom of violence in India, and that the influence of tanashahi (dictatorship) on the country’s lokshahi (democracy) was rising. Sonia said the founding fathers could have never imagined that the Constitution and democracy would be in danger 75 years after Independence, as “freedom of expression is in danger and democratic institutions are being ruined”.

Sonia was addressing the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the new Chhattisgarh Assembly building in Nava Raipur, the upcoming capital city of the state, through a recorded video message in Hindi.

In the event attended by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Sonia said: “For some time, an attempt is being made to derail our country. Today, it is at a crossroads.”

Without naming anyone, Sonia further said such forces want to suppress the voice of the people.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd