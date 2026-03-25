Sonia Gandhi admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi late on Tuesday evening, news agency PTI reported.
She was feeling unwell due to the weather change and was kept under observation of a team of doctors, reported PTI. However, the sources told PTI said there was nothing serious.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram