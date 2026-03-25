Sonia Gandhi admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi

She was feeling unwell due to the weather change and was kept under observation of a team of doctors

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readNew DelhiMar 25, 2026 08:30 AM IST
sonia gandhiShe was feeling unwell due to the weather change and was kept under observation of a team of doctors. (File Photo)
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Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi late on Tuesday evening, news agency PTI reported.

She was feeling unwell due to the weather change and was kept under observation of a team of doctors, reported PTI. However, the sources told PTI said there was nothing serious.

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