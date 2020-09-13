Sonia Gandhi goes abroad for her check-up, Rahul accompanies

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi (PTI Photo)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday left for her annual medical check-up abroad, a day after she carried out a reshuffle of the organisation. She is accompanied by her son Rahul Gandhi.

Sources said they are expected to be abroad for at least ten days, missing a major part of the Monsoon session of Parliament beginning Monday.

Initially, it was said Gandhi would be accompanied by her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

“Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi is travelling today onwards for a routine follow up and medical check up, which was deferred due to the pandemic. She is accompanied by Sh. Rahul Gandhi,” Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

