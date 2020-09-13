scorecardresearch
Sonia Gandhi goes abroad for her check-up, Rahul accompanies

Sources said they are expected to be abroad for at least ten days, missing a major part of the Monsoon session of Parliament beginning Monday.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | September 13, 2020 2:13:02 am
sonia gandhi, congress party, rahul gandhi, congress organisation, congress revamp, congress letter, ghulam nabi azadCongress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi (PTI Photo)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday left for her annual medical check-up abroad, a day after she carried out a reshuffle of the organisation. She is accompanied by her son Rahul Gandhi.

Initially, it was said Gandhi would be accompanied by her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

“Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi is travelling today onwards for a routine follow up and medical check up, which was deferred due to the pandemic. She is accompanied by Sh. Rahul Gandhi,” Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

