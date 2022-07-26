scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Sonia to appear before ED again; Congress to protest at Parliament, party office

ED summons Sonia Gandhi: Last week, senior leaders Shashi Tharoor, Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, Pawar Khera and Randeep Singh Surjewala, were detained for protests outside the AICC headquarters.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 26, 2022 9:31:32 am
Congress leaders staged a protest in Chandigarh over ED's summoning of Sonia Gandhi on July 21. (Express)

The Congress has planned on staging a “satyagraha” at its headquarters in New Delhi and at the Parliament premises on Tuesday as Sonia Gandhi is expected to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) again in connection with the National Herald money laundering case.

The party had earlier planned to protest at Rajghat but was unable to get permission from the authorities. According to news agency ANI, heavy security has been deployed outside the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters. Last week, as many as 349 Congress members were detained outside the party office during the protests, including senior leaders Shashi Tharoor, Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, Pawar Khera and Randeep Singh Surjewala. Police said a total of 56 MPs were detained under the Delhi Police Act. Authorities were informed of the detentions and the detainees were released later.

The agitation had turned violent, with protesters breaking the barricades and clashing with the police, who used water cannons in a bid to quell the protests.

The ED questioned Sonia for two hours on July 21 and ended the session for the day on her request as she is recovering from Covid, officials said. The agency’s case is based on a trial court order that allowed the Income Tax Department to probe the affairs of National Herald newspaper and conduct a tax assessment of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. The order was the result of a 2013 petition filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, who alleged cheating and misappropriation of funds on the part of the Gandhis in acquiring the newspaper.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
An amazing world record runs into a question: Was it too amazing?Premium
An amazing world record runs into a question: Was it too amazing?
Look for ‘ectomorph’ body type, zig-zag riding: Delhi Police chief’s tips...Premium
Look for ‘ectomorph’ body type, zig-zag riding: Delhi Police chief’s tips...
Phone to pen, minister to cop: Complaints of graft soar in PunjabPremium
Phone to pen, minister to cop: Complaints of graft soar in Punjab
Eye on private firms, govt may define ‘ownership’ of non-personal dataPremium
Eye on private firms, govt may define ‘ownership’ of non-personal data

In another setback for the party, four Congress MPs were suspended from the remaining session of Parliament for “misconduct”. The MPs — Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, T N Prathapan and S Jothimani — were named by Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the Chair, under Rule 374, for displaying placards in the House.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
How does level of competition at CWG weigh up against Asian Games?
Compare and contrast

How does level of competition at CWG weigh up against Asian Games?

In Odisha, students get an icon, villagers hope for a turnaround

In Odisha, students get an icon, villagers hope for a turnaround

Premium
Parshottam Rupala: ‘Cow can also take lead in carbon trading’

Parshottam Rupala: ‘Cow can also take lead in carbon trading’

How to address the President: Old debate resurfaces as Murmu is sworn in
Delhi Confidential

How to address the President: Old debate resurfaces as Murmu is sworn in

176 liquor vendors shut in Delhi in month and a half
Dry spell

176 liquor vendors shut in Delhi in month and a half

Fresh Bihar NDA rumblings as Nitish skips President swearing-in

Fresh Bihar NDA rumblings as Nitish skips President swearing-in

Premium
Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face
Brothel row

Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

CBI arrests 5 for promising Rajya Sabha seats, governorship
Rs 100 crore demanded

CBI arrests 5 for promising Rajya Sabha seats, governorship

Eye on private firms, govt may define ‘ownership’ of non-personal data

Eye on private firms, govt may define ‘ownership’ of non-personal data

Premium
Committee set up to look into translocation of Asiatic Lions: Govt

Committee set up to look into translocation of Asiatic Lions: Govt

28-year-old held for stalking Katrina, giving death threat to Vicky
In Mumbai

28-year-old held for stalking Katrina, giving death threat to Vicky

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement