Sonia to appear before ED again; Congress to protest at Parliament, party office

The Congress has planned on staging a “satyagraha” at its headquarters in New Delhi and at the Parliament premises on Tuesday as Sonia Gandhi is expected to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) again in connection with the National Herald money laundering case.
The party had earlier planned to protest at Rajghat but was unable to get permission from the authorities. According to news agency ANI, heavy security has been deployed outside the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters. Last week, as many as 349 Congress members were detained outside the party office during the protests, including senior leaders Shashi Tharoor, Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, Pawar Khera and Randeep Singh Surjewala. Police said a total of 56 MPs were detained under the Delhi Police Act. Authorities were informed of the detentions and the detainees were released later.
The agitation had turned violent, with protesters breaking the barricades and clashing with the police, who used water cannons in a bid to quell the protests.
The ED questioned Sonia for two hours on July 21 and ended the session for the day on her request as she is recovering from Covid, officials said. The agency’s case is based on a trial court order that allowed the Income Tax Department to probe the affairs of National Herald newspaper and conduct a tax assessment of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. The order was the result of a 2013 petition filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, who alleged cheating and misappropriation of funds on the part of the Gandhis in acquiring the newspaper.
In another setback for the party, four Congress MPs were suspended from the remaining session of Parliament for “misconduct”. The MPs — Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, T N Prathapan and S Jothimani — were named by Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the Chair, under Rule 374, for displaying placards in the House.
