Sonia Gandhi appears for ED questioning; Congress says govt considers Oppn as enemies

Updated: July 21, 2022 12:15:00 pm
After Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Sonia Gandhi Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper. The Congress, meanwhile, hit out at the government saying it considers Opposition parties as enemies.
Several Opposition parties too rallied behind the Congress and issued a joint statement accusing the Narendra Modi government of having “unleashed a relentless campaign of vendetta against its political opponents and critics through the mischievous misuse of investigative agencies”.
Interestingly, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, which joined a meeting of Opposition parties called by the Congress at Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge’s Parliament chamber to coordinate the floor strategy, was a signatory to the joint statement.
“Prominent leaders of a number of political parties have been deliberately targeted and subjected to harassment in an unprecedented manner. We condemn this and resolve to continue and intensify our collective fight against the anti-people, anti-farmers and anti-Constitution policies of the Modi sarkar that is destroying the social fabric of our society,” the statement said.
Subscriber Only Stories
The signatories include the leaders of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Communist Party of India (Marxist), TRS, Shiv Sena, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Communist Party of India, Revolutionary Socialist Party, Indian Union Muslim League, National Conference and the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.
Interestingly, the Opposition parties were largely silent when Rahul was called for questioning last month.
Senior Congress leaders, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, were at 24, Akbar Road headquarters in solidarity with Gandhi. Addressing a press conference, Gehlot accused the BJP-led government of viewing every Opposition party as its enemy.
“There are no enemies in politics. But they consider the Opposition as enemies. Recently in Hyderabad, Modi spoke about regional parties…he talked about dynasties. They were talking about Congress-mukt Bharat earlier. Now their mantra is Opposition-mukt Bharat so that there is dictatorship in India. The country is moving forward in that direction,” he said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Cong protests ED's questioning of Sonia; BJP says 'law equal for all'
Shaheed Diwas rally kicks off, Mamata to address event soon
Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'Premium
Latest News
PM Modi best administrator, India marching ahead in all fields: Central information commissioner
Delhi: Sweeper found dead in North District, 2 held
Interrail travel pass turns 50
With the Galaxy Z Flip 4 launching soon, Samsung says 10 million foldables sold last year
First commercial flight from Delhi to Deoghar on July 30, MPs Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan on board
Petrol Diesel Price Today: Check fuel rates in your city
Pasmanda Muslims want ‘sammaan’, not ‘sneh’, says former MP Ali Anwar Ansari in open letter to PM
Elderly woman calls daughter ‘in hysterics’ after finding human skull, bones in her garden
This clip of news host telling meteorologist to be ‘happy’ about heatwave reminds netizens of ‘Don’t Look Up’
Novak Djokovic likely to miss US Open owing to the government’s vaccination mandate
Sonia Gandhi set to appear for ED questioning; Congress says govt considers Oppn as enemies
BTS’ new song Bad Decisions with Snoop Dogg, Benny Blanco out soon; ARMY says ‘No break, only breaking records’