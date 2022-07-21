scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Sonia Gandhi appears for ED questioning; Congress says govt considers Oppn as enemies

Several Opposition parties issued a joint statement accusing the Narendra Modi government of carrying out ‘a relentless campaign of vendetta’ against its political opponents and critics ‘through the mischievous misuse of investigative agencies’.

Written by Manoj C G | New Delhi |
Updated: July 21, 2022 12:15:00 pm
AICC workers gather in support of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, before her appearance in front of the ED in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

After Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Sonia Gandhi Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper. The Congress, meanwhile, hit out at the government saying it considers Opposition parties as enemies.

Several Opposition parties too rallied behind the Congress and issued a joint statement accusing the Narendra Modi government of having “unleashed a relentless campaign of vendetta against its political opponents and critics through the mischievous misuse of investigative agencies”.

Explained |What are the ED and IT cases against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi?

Interestingly, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, which joined a meeting of Opposition parties called by the Congress at Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge’s Parliament chamber to coordinate the floor strategy, was a signatory to the joint statement.

“Prominent leaders of a number of political parties have been deliberately targeted and subjected to harassment in an unprecedented manner. We condemn this and resolve to continue and intensify our collective fight against the anti-people, anti-farmers and anti-Constitution policies of the Modi sarkar that is destroying the social fabric of our society,” the statement said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s taskPremium
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s task
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJPPremium
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...Premium
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...

The signatories include the leaders of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Communist Party of India (Marxist), TRS, Shiv Sena, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Communist Party of India, Revolutionary Socialist Party, Indian Union Muslim League, National Conference and the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

In pics |‘Stop misuse by ED’: Congress holds nationwide protests as Sonia Gandhi appears before ED

Interestingly, the Opposition parties were largely silent when Rahul was called for questioning last month.

Senior Congress leaders, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, were at 24, Akbar Road headquarters in solidarity with Gandhi. Addressing a press conference, Gehlot accused the BJP-led government of viewing every Opposition party as its enemy.

“There are no enemies in politics. But they consider the Opposition as enemies. Recently in Hyderabad, Modi spoke about regional parties…he talked about dynasties. They were talking about Congress-mukt Bharat earlier. Now their mantra is Opposition-mukt Bharat so that there is dictatorship in India. The country is moving forward in that direction,” he said.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Cong protests ED's questioning of Sonia; BJP says 'law equal for all'
In Parliament today

Cong protests ED's questioning of Sonia; BJP says 'law equal for all'

Shaheed Diwas rally kicks off, Mamata to address event soon
Follow Live Updates

Shaheed Diwas rally kicks off, Mamata to address event soon

Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as Lanka's new president

Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as Lanka's new president

Highly-radicalised man propagating 'jihad' against India arrested from Bihar: NIA

Highly-radicalised man propagating 'jihad' against India arrested from Bihar: NIA

Vijay pelvic-thrusts his way to glory, faces cackling Mike Tyson
Liger trailer

Vijay pelvic-thrusts his way to glory, faces cackling Mike Tyson

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'
UP MoS quits

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'

Premium
Person who hasn't physically attended classes can't be called engineer: HC

Person who hasn't physically attended classes can't be called engineer: HC

AR shouldn’t feel like it’s slapped onto a game experience: Niantic

AR shouldn’t feel like it’s slapped onto a game experience: Niantic

Can you guess how much Hollywood's biggest stars earn?

Can you guess how much Hollywood's biggest stars earn?

Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC test

Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC test

Premium
FBI adds Indian woman to its 'Missing Persons' list, seeks help

FBI adds Indian woman to its 'Missing Persons' list, seeks help

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement