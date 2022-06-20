Sonia Gandhi discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, faces ED probe on June 23

Congress president Sonia Gandhi was discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Monday evening, after undergoing treatment for a fungal infection in her lower respiratory tract following a Covid-19 infection, party MP Jairam Ramesh informed.

She is scheduled to be questioned by the Enforcement Directorate on June 23 in connection with a money-laundering investigation it is carrying out into the affairs of the National Herald newspaper.

Sonia Gandhi was rushed to the hospital’s emergency wing on June 12 with profuse bleeding from the nose, when the infection was detected.

Sonia Gandhi was diagnosed with Covid-19 over a fortnight ago. Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala at the time said she had developed a mild fever, and some other symptoms, and had isolated herself.

Doctors attending to her said the politician’s medical parameters were stable. After receiving treatment for a nasal bleed, she was shifted to a private room in the old block of the hospital for “observation.”

The ED case is based on a trial court order that allowed the Income Tax Department to probe the affairs of National Herald newspaper and conduct a tax assessment of Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul. The order was the result of a petition filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013. Swamy’s complaint had alleged cheating and misappropriation of funds on the part of the Gandhis in acquiring the newspaper.