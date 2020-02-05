Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital, in ‘stable condition’

Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (File) Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (File)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram hospital on February 2, was discharged Wednesday morning. Gandhi, who was at the hospital for a routine check-up after she complained of a stomach ache, was in “stable condition” at the time of discharge.

“Mrs Sonia Gandhi was admitted to SGRH on 02nd February 2020. She was diagnosed to be suffering from stomach infection. Mrs Gandhi has recovered from stomach infection and has been discharged today morning. Her condition was stable at the time of discharge,” the hospital bulletin read.

The Congress chief, who has been battling health issues, was in 2017 admitted to the Ganga Ram hospital following food poisoning. Earlier in February 2017, she was admitted to the same hospital after she complained of breathlessness. She was kept under observation for a day and relieved after.

Gandhi was admitted on Sunday evening and was accompanied by Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. She had skipped Union Budget presentation in the Parliament on Saturday and was scheduled to address poll campaigns, but had to withdraw due to her health conditions.

