Sonia Gandhi did not earn any income as Young Indian shareholder, Delhi HC told

Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi (File) Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi (File)

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that the debt of Rs 90 crore of Young Indian company, when converted into equity, would not result in any income for levying tax. Young Indian (YI), which was incorporated in November 2010 with capital of Rs 50 lakh, had acquired almost all shareholdings of Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which owns National Herald newspaper. In this process, YI had also acquired AJL’s debt of Rs 90 crore.

Senior advocate P Chidambaram, who was appearing for Sonia, told a bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and A K Chawla that even if this was taxable income, it would not go into the hands of YI’s shareholders like the former Congress president. The counsel argued that she has not earned any income as a shareholder of YI which acquired AJL.

The bench also declined a plea made on behalf of Congress president Rahul Gandhi to put certain restrictions on the media reporting of his plea against reopening of his 2011-12 tax assessment in connection with the YI-National Herald transaction case. His lawyers had urged that confidentiality be maintained regarding the contents of the petition.

Declining to pass an order on the issue, the bench said “we cannot go into all this” as it would be akin to going on a “wild-goose chase” as it was not known who reports contents of the matter and who was source of the information.

The bench also did not issue any order restraining the reporting of contents of the petitions filed on behalf of Sonia and party leader Oscar Fernandes. The Gandhis and Fernandes had challenged the reopening of their tax assessment for 2011-12.

During the hearing, Chidambaram said, “When debt is converted to equity, it does not result in any income and, even if it does, it would not result in income for the shareholder.” He said that even if it was accepted that income was generated, “it cannot be the income of YI and its shareholders in the same assessment year of 2011-12”.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App