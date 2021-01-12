Sonia dials Opposition leaders, Sharad Pawar meets Left leaders

As the Supreme Court criticised the Centre over the farmers’ protests, the Congress on Monday said the issue was neither “legal” nor “legalistic” and asked the government to repeal the three farm laws paying heed to the court’s observations.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, meanwhile, began talking to Opposition leaders and is planning to convene a meeting to formulate a joint Opposition strategy on the protests. Her initiative came on a day NCP chief Sharad Pawar met Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja. The Left leaders said they discussed the issue of farmer protests.

While the Congress is enthused at the strong observations made by the court, party leaders said farmer unions view the petitions in the apex court with suspicion.

“We respect the Supreme Court and its concern… but ultimately repeal of the laws and the discretion to repeal the laws…lies at the doorsteps of the government and not the Supreme Court,” Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.