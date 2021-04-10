Covid-19: Sonia Gandhi tells CMs of Congress-ruled states to ‘test, track, vaccinate’

Congress president Sonia Gandhi Saturday held a meeting with the chief ministers of Congress-ruled states to review their efforts to fight Covid-19, including the availability of vaccines and access to medicines and ventilators.

During the virtual meeting, the Congress president told chief minister to focus on testing, tracking and vaccination.

“Covid is surging and as the principal opposition party, it’s our responsibility to raise issues and push the government to move away from PR tactics and act in the interest of the people. Therefore, there must be transparency. Governments must reveal the actual numbers of infections and deaths across states, whether Congress-ruled or otherwise.”

Gandhi also said vaccines should be provided to Indians first and then the government should think about exporting it to other countries. “We must focus on India’s vaccination drive first and foremost, then only export vaccines and gift them to other countries. We must stress on responsible behaviour adhering to all laws and Covid regulations without exception.”

Asserting that all parties are united in the fight against Covid-19, Gandhi said, “Cooperation with states respecting federalism and in turn, for us to be constructive and cooperate with the government in its efforts to fight the pandemic is equally important. We are all united in this fight.”

Gandhi blamed the Centre for “mismanaging the situation” by exporting vaccines. “The govt allowed a shortage to be created in India,” she said.

She also blamed mass gatherings during election rallies and religious events for the spike in cases. “Mass gatherings for elections and religious events have accelerated Covid for which all of us are responsible to some extent. We need to accept this responsibility and keep the interest of the nation above our own.”

Pushing for strict action to be taken to control the graph, Gandhi said, “In our states, we need to take strict measures to ensure that the pandemic doesn’t go out of control and ensure testing at large scale, preparation of adequate facilities, setting up temporary ones. We must make all efforts to support those who face the brunt of reduced economic activity as the restrictions become harder and more stringent.”

Taking about the economic situation in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gandhi asked the state government to looks for the impact of government schemes so far and the next course of action which could be helpful. “Various packages had been announced by the Central government to help MSMEs and stimulate the economy. What impact have these packages had and what more should the Government be doing to deal with the continuing crisis? Do you see economic recovery happening in the manner that is being officially claimed?”