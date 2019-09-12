Sonia Gandhi to chair mega meeting of Congress leaders in Delhi today

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi Thursday will chair a mega meeting of party leaders in New Delhi to discuss plans for the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Congress general secretaries, in-charges of the States, Congress Legislative Party leaders and Pradesh Congress Committee presidents of all the states have been called for a meeting at the party headquarters in the national capital.

This is the first meeting that will be chaired by Sonia Gandhi after she charge as Congress chief from her son Rahul. During the meeting, the party leaders will also discuss strategies related to membership drive and how to make it successful in each state unit.

According to a report in news agency ANI, a training programme will also be discussed in which the party has decided to appoint ‘Preraks’ or ‘motivators’ at the district level across the country to scale-up its mass contact programme.

This is a first of its kind of appointment within Congress and the state units have been asked to identify leaders who will work on the party’s agenda and look after party work similarly like Pracharaks in the RSS.

All eyes on Scindia-Sonia meeting amid feud in MP Congress

Amid infighting in the Madhya Pradesh Congress and jostling for the state unit chief’s post, senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia is also scheduled to meet Sonia Gandhi today.

The development comes at a time when there are indications in political circles here that Scindia (47) is eyeing the post of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president, a position currently held by Chief Minister Kamal Nath who wants his man for the top organisational job.

Nath had met Sonia on Saturday evening and said that he had a discussion over the state issue. “She expressed her concern over discipline issue in the party in Madhya Pradesh,” the chief minister had earlier said.