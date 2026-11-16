Response to memoir ‘overwhelming’, Sonia Gandhi reveals why she wrote ‘Belonging’

Nearly a week after the book was released, publisher HarperCollins said that 2 lakh copies were sold.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Nov 16, 2026 07:31 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi arrives for the official launch event for her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI11_16_2026_000350B)Congress leader Sonia Gandhi arrives for the official launch event for her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. (PTI Photo)
AI Narration

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Monday formally launched her memoir ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’, calling the response “overwhelming”.

Her children and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were present at the event, along with other senior Opposition leaders, such as Tamil Nadu CM Vijay and Uttar Pradesh leader and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.

Why Sonia Gandhi wrote Belonging

The senior Gandhi elaborated on the reason she wrote the book.

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“One reason I chose to write the book is so much is being said and most of it is so unreal,” Gandhi said on Monday.

Ahead of the book’s release, she had released teasers with a message: “There’s bound to be some tamasha when this book comes out. After all, others have spent decades telling my “story”, now it’s my turn”.

Who’s who from Opposition in attendance

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Trinamool Congress’s Abhishek Banerjee, NCP (SP)’s Supriya Sule, National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah, and PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti rounded out the opposition unity on display.

Nearly a week after the book was released, publisher HarperCollins said that 2 lakh copies were sold.

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Sonia Gandhi said she was “touched” by the response to her book, which she hesitated to write initially.

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