Conspiracy behind Delhi violence, Amit Shah must resign: Sonia Gandhi

Holding the Central government responsible for the violence in northeast Delhi that claimed 20 lives, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi Wednesday said Home Minister Amit Shah must resign. She also hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not taking adequate steps to ensure peace in the national capital.

Condemning the violence, Gandhi said, “Delhi Police has remained paralysed. In the last 72 hours, around 18 lives have been lost so far, including a head constable. Hundreds are in hospitals, many with gunshot injuries. Violence continues unabated on the streets of North East Delhi. The Centre and the Union Home Minister is responsible for the present situation in Delhi. The Union Home Minister should resign.”

“Delhi government and the chief minister are equally responsible for not activating the administration to reach out to the people to maintain peace and harmony. It is the collective failure of both governments that have resulted in a great tragedy in the capital city,” added Gandhi.

The Congress chief also hit out at BJP leaders for creating an atmosphere of “fear and hatred”. “There is a conspiracy behind the violence, the country also saw this during Delhi elections. Many BJP leaders made inciting comments creating an atmosphere of fear and hatred,” said Gandhi.

Gandhi was speaking to the media after the meeting of Congress Working Committee held earlier in the day. Gandhi and top leaders including Manmohan Singh, A K Anthony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, P Chidambaram, Priyanka Gandhi were present during the meeting.

The party is likely to evolve a strategy on the continued violence in Delhi, following protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Speaking just minutes after her mother’s press briefing, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also appealed to Delhi residents to desist from violence. “What BJP leader Kapil Mishra has said is shameful and the government not doing anything is even more shameful,” Priyanka said.

Priyanka, too, appealed to the people of Delhi not to indulge in any violence as it is them who will suffer due to it. She also urged all Congress party workers to ensure that there is peace in the city.

Later, reacting to Sonia Gandhi’s remark, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said her statement is “unfortunate and condemnable”. “At such times all parties should ensure that peace is maintained, blaming the government instead is dirty politics. Politicising this violence is wrong,” said Javadekar.

“They’re asking where was Amit Shah. He took an all-party meeting yesterday where a Cong leader was also present. The home minister gave directions to Police and also boost the morale of Police. Statements by Congress will have an adverse affect on the morale of police,” added Javadekar.

