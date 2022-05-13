‘Urgent changes in Congress need of the hour’: Sonia Gandhi at Chintan Shivir

As Congress leaders met for a brainstorming session in Udaipur on Friday to deliberate upon the losses in the recently held Assembly elections and chalk out a roadmap for all upcoming polls, party president Sonia Gandhi called for “urgent changes” in the organisation.

“Changes in the organisation are the need of the hour. We need to change the way we work. We have to keep the organisation above personal ambitions as the party has given us a lot and it is time to pay it back,” she said at the Chintan Shivir. She added, “I urge my colleagues to express their views openly at the Shivir. The country should see that we are a strong and united party.”

Slamming the BJP over recent incidents of violence against minorities across the country, the Congress chief stated: “By now, it has become abundantly and painfully clear what PM Modi and his colleagues really mean by their slogan ‘maximum governance, minimum government’. It means keeping the country in a permanent state of polarisation, compelling people to live in a constant state of fear and insecurity, viciously targeting and victimizing and often brutalizing minorities who are an integral part of our society,” the Congress President said.

The Congress top brass is actively considering a radical idea to bring new faces into leadership levels. Sources said the party is seriously thinking of imposing an age-ceiling for leaders to hold positions in the organisation at all levels and for contesting elections besides putting in place a term-limit for Rajya Sabha members. The idea is part of the party’s attempt to give it a “young look.”