Sonia condoles Jaitley’s death, says his contributions to public life will be remembered forever

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has condoled the death of former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley who passed away at AIIMS on Saturday at the age of 66. Expressing grief over the death of the BJP stalwart, she said that he had a long innings as a public figure, parliamentarian and minister.

“Congress President Smt. Gandhi has expressed deep pain and distress at the untimely passing away of Shri Arun Jaitley. Condoling his death she said that Shri Jaitley had a long innings as a public figure, Parliamentarian and Minister and his contributions to public life will forever be remembered,” read the full statement that appeared on Congress Twitter handle.

Jaitley, 66, was admitted to AIIMS on August 9 after he complained of palpitations and restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital’s Cardio-Neuro Centre. In a brief statement, the hospital today said the former Union minister died at 12.07 pm. He is survived by his wife Sangeeta and two children Rohan and Sonali.

Leaders from across party line paid tributes to the late leader who was often regarded as BJP’s troubleshooter. The former Union minister will be cremated on Sunday afternoon at Nigambodh Ghat, BJP leader Sudhanshu Mittal said. On Sunday morning, his body will be taken to the BJP headquarters where leaders across the political spectrum are expected to pay their last respects.