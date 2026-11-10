‘Whitewashing’: BJP accuses Sonia Gandhi of trying to justify Emergency in her memoir

The BJP on Tuesday accused former Congress president Sonia Gandhi of trying to justify the Emergency in her memoir and said it should have been named “whitewashing” instead of “Belonging: A Journey of Love”.

Taking to X, BJP’s national spokesperson C R Kesavan said the book appears to be an attempt to “sugar-coat the historical wrongs perpetrated” by the Nehru-Gandhi family, which held power at the Centre for several years.

“Sonia Gandhi could have titled her memoir as ‘Whitewashing’ instead of ‘Belonging’, because the motive of this book appears to be sugarcoating the historical wrongs perpetrated by the Nehru-Gandhi family and camouflaging the cardinal sins committed by the Congress party,” Kesavan said.