Sonia Gandhi: BJP made shameless attempts to subvert democracy in Maharashtra

Congress president Sonia Gandhi Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to “subvert democracy” in Maharashtra by sabotaging the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance (Maha Vikas Aghadi) from forming government in the state. Sonia made the remarks while addressing the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting in Parliament House.

“BJP making a shameless attempt to subvert democracy in Maharashtra. Every effort was made to blatantly sabotage the three-party alliance govt formation,” PTI quoted Sonia as saying.

Sonia also hit out at Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, saying he acted in an “unprecedented and reprehensible manner”. All party MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were present in the meeting.

When asked if she will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra Chief Minister today, Gandhi said the decision has not been finalised yet.

Gandhi also talked about EU leaders visiting Jammu and Kashmir last month. “Political leaders of India were not allowed in Jammu and Kashmir but some European MPs were, it was a shameful act by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah,” ANI quoted Sonia as saying.

She blamed the Modi government for Whatsapp privacy breach issue as well saying Centre is taking away fundamental rights.

Also, on BJP Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur’s remarks in Parliament on Nathuram Godse, the Congress interim president said, “Our party has said everything that needs to be said on the issue.”