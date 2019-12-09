Sonia Gandhi turns 74, PM Modi wishes her ‘long life, good health’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi. (File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended birthday greetings to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and wished her a healthy life.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said, “Birthday wishes to Mrs. Sonia Gandhi Ji. Praying for her long life and good health.”

Birthday wishes to Mrs. Sonia Gandhi Ji. Praying for her long life and good health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2019

Top Congress leaders also wished Gandhi who turned 73 today. The Congress interim chief, however, has decided not to celebrate her birthday in the wake of rape incidents across the country and growing concerns over women’s security, sources said.

“The longest serving Congress President, Sonia Gandhi’s exemplary strength of character has inspired generations of Congress leaders. Her strength, dignity, compassion and grace has united us and made us strong. We wish her a very happy birthday,” a tweet from the party’s official Twitter handle said.

Senior Congress leaders Kumari Selja, Manish Tewari, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, Milind Deora, Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev, Youth Congress chief Srinivas B V, were among those who wished the party chief early in the morning.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App