Thursday, July 30, 2020
Sonia Gandhi admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, to undergo routine tests

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: July 30, 2020 10:44:17 pm
Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the private facility here at 7 pm for "routine tests and investigations", the hospital said in a health bulletin.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday for routine tests, hospital authorities said. She was admitted to the private facility here at 7 pm for “routine tests and investigations”, the hospital said in a health bulletin.

“Her condition is currently stable,” Dr D S Rana, the chairman of the Board of Management of the hospital, was quoted as saying in the bulletin.

 

 

