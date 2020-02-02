Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi hospital

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo) Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo)

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on Sunday for a routine check-up. Former party president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi were also present at the hospital.

Ms Gandhi was last admitted to the Ganga Ram hospital in May 2017 following food poisoning.

Earlier in February 2017, she was admitted to the same hospital after she complained of breathlessness. She was kept under observation for a day and relieved after.

Dr DS Rana, then, had said of her condition that she was a known asthmatic and as there was a change in the weather, it affected her lung function. After having undergone the relevant tests and precautionary measures, she got stable.

Ms Gandhi was also admitted to hospital in November 2016 after she had developed a high fever. She was discharged two days later.

