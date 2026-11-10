Anti-Sikh riots remain tragic and shameful chapter in country’s history: Sonia Gandhi

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has described the 1984 anti-Sikh riots as a “tragic and shameful” chapter in India’s history, saying the violence took place at a time when the country’s governance machinery had broken down following the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

In her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, released on Tuesday, Sonia Gandhi reflects on the violence that erupted after Indira Gandhi was assassinated on October 31, 1984.

Recalling the immediate aftermath of Indira Gandhi’s assassination, Sonia Gandhi writes that news of the killing spread rapidly. Many in Punjab and elsewhere in the country had initially welcomed the elimination of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and his associates, whom she describes as having sought to break up the country through violence and terror.

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However, she says, anger over the Prime Minister’s assassination soon escalated, and the situation deteriorated rapidly. By the afternoon, riots had broken out in several parts of Delhi and beyond, with innocent members of the Sikh community becoming targets of brutal violence.

More than 2,000 people were killed in the national capital alone, she notes, describing the attacks as particularly cruel and cold-blooded. Several Sikh-owned shops and homes were also looted or set on fire.

Sonia Gandhi recalls Rajiv Gandhi’s appeals for peace

Sonia Gandhi recalls that Rajiv Gandhi appeared on national television on the night of the assassination to appeal for peace, marking virtually his first public act after being sworn in as Prime Minister.

According to her account, he subsequently visited violence-affected areas of Delhi, while members of his staff went out to locate their Sikh colleagues and ensure their safety. On November 1, Rajiv Gandhi again stepped out to speak to ordinary people and urged them not to resort to revenge.

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On November 2, he made another televised nationwide appeal, invoking Indira Gandhi’s words: “Do not shed blood, shed hatred”.

Reflecting on those days, Sonia Gandhi says her memories remain clouded by the shock of her mother-in-law’s assassination and the fear for Rajiv Gandhi and their children’s safety.

She maintains that Rajiv Gandhi, whom she describes as fundamentally just and compassionate, could not have authorised the violence against innocent Sikh men, women and children. His immediate response after the assassination, she argues, demonstrated his opposition to such acts.

However, she acknowledges that Rajiv Gandhi had assumed office during an extraordinary period in the country’s history, when effective governance had collapsed and barbaric violence had followed.

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In retrospect, she writes, the country had experienced a cataclysmic upheaval in which the government machinery had come under severe strain and may even have broken down.

Rajiv Gandhi’s remarks on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Sonia Gandhi also recalls Rajiv Gandhi’s subsequent remarks in Parliament, in which he described the November 1984 violence as a bloodbath that would remain on the conscience of all decent Indians.

He had acknowledged that the violence occurred during a traumatic transition but had also made it clear that this could not be considered an excuse. Rajiv Gandhi had said that the country could not forgive itself for what had happened and that such a tragedy should never have occurred.

The memoir also discusses the investigations and legal proceedings that followed the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Sonia Gandhi notes that several commissions of inquiry were established over the years under both Congress and non-Congress governments.

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Criminal proceedings were initiated against several individuals accused of instigating or directing the violence, including members of the Congress party.

According to Sonia Gandhi, hundreds of FIRs were registered by the police, but only four or five resulted in the arrest of Congress workers. One of those arrested individuals, she says, is still serving his sentence.

Despite four commissions, nine committees and two special investigation teams, several cases have continued to drag on in courts, she observes, adding that justice has remained elusive for many victims.

Sonia Gandhi on Congress’ relationship with the Sikh community

In her memoir, Sonia Gandhi also defends the Congress party’s relationship with the Sikh community, asserting that the party has consistently recognised the community’s significant contribution to the nation.

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She points out that Sikh voters in Punjab have repeatedly revoted the Congress to power in subsequent Assembly elections following the 1984 violence.

According to her, the community understood that the massacre was not the result of any deep-rooted or enduring hostility towards Sikhs as a whole, either at the time or in the years that followed.

However, Sonia Gandhi acknowledges that the delivery of justice remains a systemic failure in India, one that successive governments have been unable to adequately address.