Song on ‘cut money’ goes viral; BJP MP thanks singer

A song composed by popular Bengali singer Nachiketa Chakraborty on “cut money” has gone viral on social media, prompting a BJP MP to thank him for bringing out the “innermost thoughts” of people.

The term “cut money” has been in the news after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently warned leaders of her party, the Trinamool Congress, that those involved in demanding a share of the money sanctioned for government schemes would be put behind bars.

The song urges people and political leaders, whosoever took such an amount, to immediately return the money in order to save themselves from ‘Janarosh’ (public fury).

Chakraborty is known to be a supporter of Banerjee and has shared the stage with her on several occasions in the past.

“Nachiketa da has brought out the innermost thoughts of people in his song, spicing it up with proper quotient of satire. My countless thanks to him,” BJP MP and Union minister Babul Supriyo said in a tweet.

Chakraborty, however, said the lyrics were directed at corrupt politicians across India and not only at the ruling Trinamool Congress or Banerjee.

“Perhaps Babul did not interpret my song in the right context, in the correct way,” the singer said.

“Only a CM like Banerjee can take such a stand against the practice of accepting cut money. She has the guts, I am with her,” he added.

Chakraborty also denied having posted any video on social media.