Sonbhadra killings: Yogi Adityanath announces Rs 18.5 lakh compensation for kin of deceased

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who met the family members of the 10 people shot dead in Sonbhadra on Sunday, announced a compensation of Rs 18.5 lakh to the kin of deceased and Rs 2.5 lakh for the injured, ANI reported.

In the firing on July 17, triggered by a land row between members of the Gond and Gujjar communities, 10 people were killed and 23 injured. Gonds are classified as Dalits in this village.

“The government has ordered to suspend police personnel responsible. Today, I have ordered to provide compensation of Rs 18.5 lakh to the bereaved families of the deceased and Rs 2.5 lakh to the injured from CM Relief Fund under SC/ST provisions,” ANI quoted Adityanath as saying.

The UP government had on Friday suspended the area sub-divisional magistrate, police circle officer, SHO, beat sub-inspector and a constable for alleged laxity in the incident and formed two inquiry committees with the direction to submit reports within 10 days.

Police have so far arrested 29 people and are searching for 17 others. “The prime accused, village pradhan Yagya Dutt, has been arrested. If needed, we will seek warrants against those missing,” said the SP.

On Friday, Priyanka Gandhi was taken into preventive custody and stopped from meeting the families of 10 Gond tribals. The clash had triggered a standoff with the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

Priyanka spent the night at the guest house in Mirzapur district where she was taken after she squatted on the road with her supporters. Priyanka headed back to Delhi after meeting family members of the victims who travelled to the Mirzapur guesthouse.