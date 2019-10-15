Sonbhadra killings: Village head, three brothers fired at tribals, says chargesheet

In the chargesheet filed on Monday in connection with the killing of 11 tribals in Umbha village of UP’s Sonbhadra district over a land dispute, police have said village head Yagyadutt, his brothers Nidhidutt, Devdutt and Dharmendra, and one Vijay fired at the tribals. The chargesheet also says that a railway employee contacted Yagyadutt 16 times and Dharmendra 17 times on the day of the July 17 incident.

According to the chargesheet, after Nidhidutt was injured, another accused Neeraj Rai fired from his double-barrel gun.

The chargesheet states that Komal Singh, who was suspended as the station superintendent of Bhadohi railway station, was the key conspirator in the case. He spoke to Yagyadutt and Dharmendra five times each at the time of the crime, it states.

Police have filed the chargesheet against 51 people. They have arrested a total of 65 people who are currently in Sonbhadra district jail. They found no evidence against 10 of the accused and an application has been moved in a court in this regard. Four others are yet to be chargesheeted.

The chargesheet has been prepared on the basis of scientific evidence and statements of 123 people, said Sonbhadra SP Prabhakar Chaudhary.

“The role of 59 people has come to light. Fifty-five of them have been arrested and four others are on the run. On Monday, we filed the chargesheet against 51 of in a local court of Sonbhadra. The court has fixed October 24 for taking cognizance of the chargesheet,” said Chaudhary.

Most of the accused are Yagyadutt’s relatives.

Police have filed the chargesheet under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy). They have also invoked the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Arms Act.

The incident occurred on July 17 when villagers belonging to the Gond community were farming the disputed land. A group of people led by Yagyadutt allegedly went to take possession of the land, claiming that it was purchased by him and his relatives two years ago. They allegedly fired at the villagers, killing 11 of them and injuring 21 others.

Police seized five firearms, including three double-barrel and a single-barrel gun, 19 tractors and 12 sticks from the spot.

Meanwhile, Sonbhadra police have clubbed an FIR recently registered against Gond tribals on the basis of a complaint by Yagyadutt’s sister-in-law following a court directive. The FIR was lodged against 55 named and 30 unidentified people last week. It alleges that the accused attacked her family members on July 17.