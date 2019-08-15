Sonbhadra killings: Priyanka makes three demands, CM aide hits back with Vadra jibe

In a fresh salvo against the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the killing of 10 tribals in a Sonbhadra village, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said that the affected families would continue to live with insecurity until they got the land ownership rights.

A day after Priyanka visited Umbha village and met the families of the victims who were killed allegedly by village pradhan Yagya Dutta and his aides over a land dispute, she listed three demands concerning the villagers on her Twitter handle @priyankagandhi.

“After speaking to tribals in Umbha village, it has become clear that they would not feel secure and continued to be harassed till they get the ownership right over the land,” she tweeted.

She also reiterated that false cases have been filed against the tribal men and women of the village by gram pradhan Yagya Dutta, who is currently in jail for killing 10 persons over the land dispute last month.

Demanding withdrawal of such cases, Priyanka tweeted that the administration invoked the Goonda Act against men and women villagers in the cases filed by the village pradhan.

She also alleged that police have not set up a post in the village and the villagers are still living in fear.

Responding to the tweets, media adviser to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mrityunjay Kumar, hit back at Priyanka with a jibe that “no one knows better than Congress about encroaching land” and said that she would “ask about this from her husband Robert Vadra”.

Asking her to apologise for “misleading people”, the CM’s media adviser refuted the allegations, saying that no FIR has been filed against the villagers after the July 17 firing incident, or that anyone was booked under the Goonda Act.

Asking Priyanka to “check her facts”, Kumar tweeted, “A police post has already been set up at Umbha village”.

“Congress ke paap ko chupane ke liye tathyon ko tod-madod kar pesh mat kariye (Do not twist facts to hide the sins of Congress),” Kumar wrote and added that she should “stop shedding crocodile tears”.