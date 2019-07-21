Sonbhadra killings: Priyanka Gandhi meets victims’ kin, BJP calls it ‘misusing pain of the poor’

AFTER CONGRESS leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sat on a dharna for nearly 24 hours at Chunar guesthouse in Mirzapur, demanding that she be allowed to meet families of the Sonbhadra victims, officials on Saturday arranged a meeting between her and some of the families.

Priyanka sat on a dharna along with other party leaders after the police refused to let them visit Sonbhadra, citing Section 144 of CrPC. She was later taken to the guesthouse.

Seventeen people from families of the victims were brought to the guesthouse on Saturday. After the meeting, Priyanka said the Congress will provide aid of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the 10 deceased. She said the Uttar Pradesh government should give Rs 25 lakh compensation to each family of the deceased and the injured.

Calling Priyanka’s dharna a “drama”, new BJP state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh said, “She is doing politics even after she was made to meet victims’ families. This is misusing the pain of the poor for political benefit.”

Talking to the media at the guesthouse later, Priyanka said: “They (victims’ families) have demanded that each family, where someone has been killed or injured, should get compensation of Rs 25 lakh. Second, ownership of the land on which they have been farming for generations should go to them. Third, related cases should be heard in fast-track (court). Fake cases against innocent villagers should be withdrawn. And, those who have taken up this fight should be given security.”

Mirzapur SP Awadhesh Kumar Pandey said the Congress general secretary was not made to deposit any personal bond before she left.

The police today stopped another Congress delegation comprising party leaders Deepender Singh Hooda, Mukul Wasnik, state president Raj Babbar, R P N Singh, Jitin Prasada and Rajeev Shukla was stopped at Varanasi airport by the police.

BSP chief Mayawati, meanwhile, took on the BJP government in the state and accused “negligence” on their part for the “massacre” in Sonbhadra. She tweeted in Hindi: “In order to hide their failure in cases of saving human lives and public welfare, the UP government is not allowing anyone to go to Sonbhadra in the garb of Section 144.”