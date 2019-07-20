Sonbhadra killings: In detention, Priyanka Gandhi meets victims’ family members

Family members of the victims in Sonbhadra firing case met Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Saturday at the Chunar guest house in Mirzapur where she was detained on Friday from visiting the district, reported ANI. “Two relatives of victims have come here to meet me, 15 others are not being allowed to meet me. Even I am not being allowed to meet them,” Priyanka told ANI.

Advertising

The Congress leader was detained and stopped from going to Sonbhadra where 10 people were gunned down this week, triggering a standoff with the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh. UP DGP O P Singh had said on Friday that Priyanka and others were not allowed to go there because CrPC Section 144 was in force in Sonbhadra district to maintain peace.

Even as she continues to sit on dharna, the Congress leader insisted she won’t leave until and unless she is allowed to meet the victims’ entire family. “It has been 24 hours. I am not going to leave until and unless I am allowed to meet the victims of Sonbhadra’s firing case,” Priyanka told ANI. Earlier today, the Congress general secretary also shared a video of aggrieved Sonbhadra families who were seen mourning the death of their near ones. “Is it a crime to wipe these tears?” she asked in a tweet.

Priyanka also questioned the mindset of the Uttar Pradesh administration in dealing with the issue. “Prasashan ko inki (family of victims of Sonbhadra firing case) rakhwali karni chaiye. Jab inke sath hadsa ho raha tha, madad karni chaiye thi. Prasashan ki mansikta meri samaj se bahar hai (The administration should safeguard the family of victims. When the incident happened with them, they should have helped. I don’t understand the mindset of the administration),” Priyanka told ANI.

As Priyanka and Congress workers remained at the guest house, where there was no electricity till late night, Congress leaders alleged that power was purposely disconnected. The workers shared photographs of Priyanka interacting with them in the light of mobile phones even as party leader Raj Babbar tweeted, “Prashashanne Chunar guest house mein bilji-pani ki supply band kar di hai.” He also wrote that if the administration thinks that Priyanka would go back fearing such tactics, then they are mistaken.”

Advertising

In a late-night tweet, she said she is ready to go to jail if she is not allowed to go ahead. In a series of tweets, Priyanka said Uttar Pradesh government sent ADG Varanasi Brij Bhushan, Commissioner Varanasi Deepak Agarwal and DIG to tell her to return without meeting the victims.

“I have clearly stated that I have come here not to violate any law but to meet the victims,”she said and also posted a video showing the officials leaving Chunar Fort in Mirzapur at 1.15 AM. In another tweet, she said that her advocates have told her that her detention is totally illegal. “They (officials) are sitting with me for around one hour. They did not tell me the ground of detention nor showed any papers,” she said.