Sonbhadra: 70-year-old ‘raped’ by 27-year-old neighbour

A 70-year-old woman was raped allegedly by a 27-year-old man in Anpara area of Sonbhadra district late Sunday evening while she was alone at her home.

Police have arrested the accused, Ram Kishan, who works as a painter and is married with two children. He has been booked under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 457 (house-trespass to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment) among others.

The 70-year-old, who was already unwell, has been admitted to the district hospital.

“The incident occurred around 8 pm on Sunday when the woman was alone in her house while her family members were out. Ram Kishan, who lives in the neighbourhood and was drunk that evening, found the woman in the house alone and entered inside. He then overpowered the old woman and raped her,” said Shailesh Kumar Rai, SHO of Anpara police station.

After the woman’s family filed a complaint with the police, Kishan was arrested, the SHO added.

Circle officer (CO) of Pipri area, Gyan Prakash, said the 70-year-old, who was not keeping well, is in deep shock. Her grandson and great-grandson are daily wage labourers.

Meanwhile, police said that they have found no personal enmity between the two families in their investigation so far.