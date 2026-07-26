‘Arrest me or let me go’: In video, Sonam Wangchuk’s face-off with cops at Safdarjung Hospital

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has shared a video alleging he was treated like a detainee at Safdarjung Hospital and faced delays in leaving despite a Delhi High Court order allowing his transfer. (Screen grab via YT@Sonam Wangchuk)

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who recently ended his 26-day-long hunger strike, has shared a video on YouTube, showing a heated confrontation with the police personnel stationed at Safdarjung Hospital.

In the video, a visibly irked Wangchuk is seen coming out of his ward, while arguing with the cops after he was denied leave to shift to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon.

He compared his admission to Safdarjung Hospital with a detention where no one could enter, no devices like mobile phones or laptops were allowed, and none were allowed to meet him. He said that the hospital staff did not allow any of his visitors who had travelled from Ladakh to meet him. He said that the hospital was like a ‘Cant’ and compared his stay there to being confined in a jail, surrounded by 150 police personnel at all times.