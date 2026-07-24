‘Keep agitation Indian’: RSS leader’s ‘advice’ to Sonam Wangchuk

Indresh Kumar accuses Cockroach Janta Party-led movement of having been ‘taken over by foreign forces’.

Written by: Arun Sharma
2 min readJammuUpdated: Jul 24, 2026 07:14 PM IST
Union Health Minister JP Nadda offers a drink to social activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk as Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh looks on during the breaking of Wangchuk's 26-day indefinite hunger strike. (PTI Photo) Union Health Minister JP Nadda offers a drink to social activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk as Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh looks on during the breaking of Wangchuk's 26-day indefinite hunger strike. (PTI Photo)
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A day after Sonam Wangchuk ended his hunger strike in support of the Cockroach Janta Party’s demands, senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Friday advised him to “keep his agitation Indian”, alleging that the “movement has been taken over by foreign forces”.

Speaking to reporters in Jammu, Indresh Kumar described Wangchuk and CJP as two separate entities. The CJP, he alleged, is working as an “agency of foreign forces” and claimed that the political parties supporting the agitation have their own agendas.

He asked Wangchuk “not to become a puppet of foreigners”.

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The RSS leader alleged that attempts were being made to “spoil the atmosphere of positive politics” in the country, claiming that Opposition parties initially raised the issue of the NEET examination, but later diverted the movement for political purposes.

He asked the young people visiting the protest site in New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar to be cautious, and “not become puppets or agents of those who betray and deceive the nation”.

The RSS leader alleged that “internal and external forces” were backing the agitations to spoil an atmosphere of positive politics in the country and to stop India from emerging as a developed, prosperous and educated nation.

He claimed that India has earned unprecedented global recognition in recent years and emerged as a “global role model” on account of innovation and thousands of start-ups.

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He appealed to the youth to play a constructive role in nation-building and support India’s development.

Kumar also criticised Pakistan for continuing to sponsor violence in India. Referring to the recent killing of a police constable in the Kashmir Valley, the RSS leader said that Islamabad was pursuing its policies in efforts to destabilise India.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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