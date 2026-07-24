‘Keep agitation Indian’: RSS leader’s ‘advice’ to Sonam Wangchuk

Union Health Minister JP Nadda offers a drink to social activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk as Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh looks on during the breaking of Wangchuk's 26-day indefinite hunger strike. (PTI Photo)

A day after Sonam Wangchuk ended his hunger strike in support of the Cockroach Janta Party’s demands, senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Friday advised him to “keep his agitation Indian”, alleging that the “movement has been taken over by foreign forces”.

Speaking to reporters in Jammu, Indresh Kumar described Wangchuk and CJP as two separate entities. The CJP, he alleged, is working as an “agency of foreign forces” and claimed that the political parties supporting the agitation have their own agendas.

He asked Wangchuk “not to become a puppet of foreigners”.

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The RSS leader alleged that attempts were being made to “spoil the atmosphere of positive politics” in the country, claiming that Opposition parties initially raised the issue of the NEET examination, but later diverted the movement for political purposes.